‘Downton Abbey’ Exhibition To Open In Atlanta In September

NBCUniversal International Studio

NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Imagine Exhibitions today announced that Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will open in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, September 25. The exhibition will be held at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs for a limited engagement.

Atlanta marks the fifth stop of the exhibition’s U.S. tour, following engagements in West Palm Beach, Boston and Asheville, after opening in New York City in 2017, ahead of the film’s sequel in 2022.

The exhibition takes visitors through the grand home of Downton Abbey, offering never-before-seen elements and exclusive footage. Visitors will get an inside look into the world of the Crawleys and those that served them below stairs, along with Mrs. Patmore’s hectic kitchen and Carson’s office, and the family’s glamorous dining room. Fans will also get an up-close look at over 50 official costumes, worn by actors including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith.

The exhibition also provides a look at all aspects of the post-Edwardian period in which the popular series and movie are set.

More information on the exhibit can be found here.

