Done+Dusted Expands, Taps Alex Montalvo To Run Originals Division

Done+Dusted is expanding with the introduction of four new divisions: Originals, Impact, Brands and Immersive Experiences.

Former Quibi exec Alex Montalvo will head up Originals for the Emmy-winning production company, focusing in his new role on non-scripted series programming. He will oversee all aspects of the division from IP development and acquisition for a range of formats including competition and game shows, dating shows, social experiments, as well as day-and-date shows and programming, which will be produced both for live TV and streaming.

Done+Dusted executive producer and partner Katy Mullan announced the news Tuesday, noting that the company will continue its work in the divisions of Specials/Awards/Ceremonies, Comedy and Gaming. Its expansion will allow it to deliver a wider range of premium content across the entertainment spectrum.

“Off the back of over 30 productions in the past year alone, we’re excited to continue that momentum by bringing Alex on board to expand our reach and capitalize on our reputation in the world of big, must-watch events,” said Mullan. “Having worked as both a buyer and seller in the non-scripted space, Alex shares our vision for the style of shows we want to produce and has the skillset to take them from the whiteboard to networks, cable stations and streaming platforms.”

“Done+Dusted has been at the center of entertainment’s biggest moments for decades,” added Montalvo. “I’m thrilled to be leading this new initiative for such an accomplished and well-respected company.”

At Quibi, the creative executive and Emmy-winning producer previously oversaw alternative programming, tasked with finding premium content and attracting A-list talent, serving as the point executive across development, production, business affairs, marketing, and mobile tech integration for more than 25 original series.

Prior to joining the streamer, he served as Director of Development at Discovery Channel & Science Channel, a contributor to a team that added more than 15 original series to a primetime lineup of 600 yearly hours.

In its three decades in entertainment, Done+Dusted has become best known for its live television events. Its expansion comes as it is prepping the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as Stand Up To Cancer and We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert.

Done+Dusted is represented by CAA.