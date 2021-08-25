Doja Cat Tapped To Host MTV’s 2021 VMAs

MTV’s 2021 VMAs will get the Doja Cat treatment as the “Say So” and “Kiss Me More” singer will host the annual awards ceremony.

Set to air Live from Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the 2021 VMAs marks Doja Cat’s hositng debut. The singer, who also had a guest star sting on FX’s Dave, is among the nominees. She is nominated for five awards including the coveted Video of the Year and Artist of the Year awards.

Doja Cat previously performed a mash-up of “Say So” and “Like That” at the 2020 VMAs and earned her first award for PUSH Best New Artist. She will also take the stage to perform in this year’s ceremony.

Also set to perform for the 2021 VMAs are Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, LORDE, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Twenty One Pilots.

The Foo Fighters are set to receive the inaugural MTV VMAs Global Icon Award and will to perform, marking their return the VMAs stage since 2007.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in music videos, will return to Barclays nearly a year after it opted out of a live event amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Since 2013 the VMAs were hosted at Barclays but in August 2020, MTV opted for audience-less or limited capacity outdoor shows in various NYC boroughs.

Fans can vote for their favorite musicians in all 14 gender-neutral cateogries at vma.mtv.com through Friday, September 3.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for 2021 VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is serves as co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.

In addition to her VMAs success, Doja Cat received three Grammy Awards for categories including best new artists and best record for “Say So.”

See Doja Cat’s social media announcement below.