Disney+ Reveals New UK Series Including Captain Nemo Origin Story ‘Nautilus’; Studio Aiming For 50 Euro Productions By 2024 — Edinburgh

Disney+ has revealed new details about three TV series from the UK and said it is aiming for at least 50 new European productions by 2024, during the Edinburgh TV Festival. Scroll down for Disney+’s full list of UK Originals.

Original live-action-drama series Nautilus, based on the Jules Verne’s classic novel 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, is a ten-part live-action adventure series about the origin story of Verne’s most iconic character, Captain Nemo, and his famous submarine, The Nautilus.

In the series, Nemo is an Indian Prince robbed of his birth right and family, a prisoner of the East India Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him. But once he sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring Nautilus, he not only battles with his enemy, he also discovers a magical underwater world.

Developed and co-produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker, Nautilus is written and executive-produced by James Dormer (Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands) and is being executive-produced by Johanna Devereaux for Disney. Filming is set to take place early 2022.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

Also today, Disney+ announced that Nathan Stewart-Jarrett will take the lead in UK Star Original Culprits – a darkly comic heist series from executive-producer Stephen Garrett (The Undoing) and filmmaker J Blakeson (I Care A Lot). Morenike Williams (Killing Eve) is producing.

Culprits follows what happens after a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways, but are being targeted by a killer one-by-one. Stewart-Jarrett currently stars in HBO Max dramedy series Generation, and next will star in Oscar-Winner Jordan Peele’s reboot of Candyman.

Meanwhile, the streamer also announced today that Alita: Battle Angel star Rosa Salazar will take the lead in UK Star Original rom-com action-thriller, Wedding Season.

The series will follow two people who shouldn’t be together, but who can’t stay away from one another. It begins production later this month and will be shooting in Scotland, Manchester, London and Las Vegas.

Salazar will star as Katie, a picture-perfect bride who we meet on her wedding day surrounded by the dead bodies of her new husband and every member of his family. The police think her lover Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. Katie thinks her ex-husband did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is.

Rosa Salazar

The eight-episode series is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions (The Salisbury Poisonings) with Chris Carey (Les Miserables), Laurence Bowen (The Eichmann Show) and Toby Bruce (The Salisbury Poisonings), serving as executive producers. It is produced in association with Jax Media (Russian Doll) with Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), and Tony Hernandez also taking executive producer responsibilities. The drama is penned by Oliver Lyttelton (Cheaters), also an executive producer, and will be directed by George Kane (Timewasters).

Salazar finished filming Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor, where she is a producer and stars opposite Catherine Keener and Eric Lange. Additionally, she wrapped the second season of Undone for Amazon.

Disney said today that it is aiming to create 50 European productions by 2024 for the platform. It recently announced more than 100 titles at its Investor Day event, including 10 Star Wars series and 10 Marvel series, as well as 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series, as well as 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features to be made over the next few years.

This is in addition to the Star Originals and thousands of hours of movies and television from Disney’s subsidiary studios including Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures.

Earlier this year we revealed ten Disney+ series from across Europe. Below are the Disney UK Originals announced to date:

The Ballad of Renegade Nell (Disney+ Original)

● Fantasy action /adventure. 8 episodes / 45 minutes. Sally Wainwright / Lookout Point

● When Nell Jackson is framed for murder, she’s forced into a life of highway robbery. Aided by a plucky little spirit called Billy Blind, Nell realises that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason.

Save Our Squad (Disney+ Original)

● Transformational factual entertainment series. 6 episodes / 35 minutes. David Beckham / Twenty Twenty / Studio 99

● David Beckham mentors a struggling young grassroots football side, taking these young players, their coach, and their community on an uplifting, transformative journey of a lifetime.

Culprits (Star Original on Disney+)

● Crime drama. 8 episodes / 45 minutes. J Blakeson / Stephen Garrett / Character 7

● A darkly funny, whip-smart series about the aftermath of a heist. The crew have gone their separate ways but someone is coming after them one by one.

Extraordinary (Star Original on Disney+)

● Comedy. 8 episodes / 25 minutes. Emma Moran / Sid Gentle Films

● Meet Jen. She lives in a world where everyone has a superpower. Everyone except her. Which is just sodding great. This is a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and struggling to find your place in the world when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary.’

Wedding Season (Star Original on Disney+)

· Romantic comedy / crime drama. 8 episodes. Oliver Lyttelton / Dancing Ledge Productions / Jax Media

· A genre-busting escapist romance about two people who shouldn’t be together, but who can’t stay away from one another. The series follows Katie, a picture-perfect bride who we meet on her wedding day surrounded by the dead bodies of her new husband and every member of his family.

· Starring Rosa Salazar

Nautilus (Disney+ Original)

· Scripted sci-fi action-adventure series. 10 episodes / 50 minutes. James Dormer / Seven Stories / Moonriver TV

· The ten-part epic live-action series tells the never before told origin story of Verne’s most iconic character, Captain Nemo, and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus

· “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea” by Jules Verne was published in 1871

· The original 1954 film adaptation is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK & Ireland