Disney+ Coming To South Korea, Hong Kong And Taiwan, With Japan Expanding Its Content

The Walt Disney Company announced today at the company’s Q3 earnings call that Disney+, its streaming service, will launch in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan in November 2021.

Disney+ Japan will also be expanded to feature additional general entertainment content in October 2021.

The streaming service is currently available in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

“The response towards Disney+ across Asia Pacific has exceeded our expectations, as consumers seek diverse entertainment content and are drawn to our portfolio of brands and franchises,” said Luke Kang, president, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific. “We are pleased with the subscriber growth and partnerships forged in markets, and look forward to engaging with more consumers across the region – through unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and cutting-edge content delivery.”

In Thailand, the streaming service has topped app store charts since its launch on June 30, and in Indonesia and Malaysia, it sits as a leading SVOD (subscription video on demand) service.

Disney+ is currently available in 61 countries and 21 languages across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

More information on the launches in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as the expanded service in Japan, will be available soon, the company said on the call.