Disney Replaces Theme Parks’ FastPass With App-Based Disney Genie Service, “Lightning Lane” Ride Entrance

First revealed during the Parks and Resorts panel at D23 Expo 2019, Disney Genie is a complimentary new digital service designed to help Disney Parks guests planning, flexibility tools, a guide, expert tips and more. Disney Genie is being built into the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps. It is expected to be available this fall.

Disney Genie includes a personalized itinerary feature that will map out an entire day for guests. From specific attractions, foodie experiences and entertainment, to general interests like Disney princesses, villains, Pixar, Star Wars, thrill rides and more – visitors tell Disney Genie what they want to do and it provides customized recommendations.

The company said the FastPass, FastPass+ and Disney MaxPass services will be retired and replaced by “Lightning Lane” entry to rides and attractions. For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Disney World and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland, guests can choose the next available time to arrive using the Lightning Lane entrance. Only one selection at a time is permitted.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said, “Disney Genie listens to the preferences that guests share with us to help design their best day and deliver an experience that’s made just for them. Pairing incredible technology with more than 60 years of expertise about how our guests visit the parks, Disney Genie will personalize their Disney day, allowing guests to spend less time planning and waiting and more time doing the things they love.”

Here are some of the promised benefits:

Personalized itinerary planning

Continually updated tip board

Forecasted future wait times for attractions

Virtual assistant

Mobile order

Restaurant wait list, check-in, and reservations

Attraction virtual queues (available at certain attractions)

Disney Genie is meant to bring existing planning features together in one place., from virtual queueing to dining and experience reservations to mobile-based food ordering and more. If guests make itineraries, Disney Genie will continue to update them throughout the day as conditions change. It will display current and forecasted future wait times, helping visitors predict when they might get quicker entry to attractions.

Earlier this month, Disneyland rolled out a new “Magic Key” offering meant to replace the much-loved annual pass program. Magic Key passes go on sale August 25, 2021.