Discovery+ Lands Hammer Family Limited Series As Part Of Multi-Project Deal With Talos Films

EXCLUSIVE: The secrets of the Hammer family, including Armand Hammer and actor Armie Hammer, is set to be explored in a Discovery+ series.

The factual streamer has ordered House of Hammer (w/t) from production company Talos Films, which was shopping around the series.

The series features exclusive access to Casey Hammer, granddaughter of Armand Hammer and aunt of Armie Hammer, and will draw upon research by former New York Times reporter and Dossier: The Secret History of Armand Hammer author Edward Jay Epstein. Additional family members, survivors and insiders are also set to appear.

It forms part of a multi-project deal between Discovery+ and Talos Films, which was founded by former History and Discovery exec Julian P. Hobbs and ex-MTV exec Elli Hakami. Talos is behind series such as Discovery+’s Queen of Meth and Disney+’s Family Reboot.

Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery+, told Deadline that the deal will allow a “muscle memory” to form between the two companies. She added that the Hammer project was particularly “compelling”.

Also in the works is Tough Love Inc., a series about the troubled teen industry. This series will feature inside accounts from survivors, whistleblowers, and activists of an organized system of child abuse that takes place in America’s ”troubled teen” industry and tracks its origins from the cult, Synanon, through to government backed programs onto the money and power that fuels programs today.

The Hammer series comes after Vanity Fair published an in-depth expose of the Hammer family and Armie Hammer had to step away from a number of projects including Paramount+ The Godfather series The Offer, Starz’ Watergate drama Gaslit and Lionsgate’s Jennifer Lopez feature Shotgun Wedding as a result of his own recent revelations.

Armie Hammer’s recent controversy is not the first for the family. Armie’s great-great grandfather Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter after the wife of a Russian diplomat he gave an abortion to died, and Julian, the son of Armand Hammer – a wealthy industrialist with ties to the Soviet Union who palled around with Prince Charles – killed a man inside his Los Angeles home over a gambling debt.

Casey Hammer, in her self-published 2015 book Surviving My Birthright, alleges that Julian also sexually abused her when she was a child, and that Julian was abusive to others in the family.

“We’re excited to expand our successful partnership with the incredible storytellers at Talos Films on several new projects,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “These series are contemporary and urgent, with cases unfolding in real time. From the corruption and scandals within the Hammer dynasty to the critical need to shut down so-called behavioral health centers at the heart of the troubled teen industry, we’re proud to work with the talented team at Talos to bring these stories to our passionate true crime audience.”

“As evidenced by the critical acclaim and fan engagement surrounding Queen of Meth, one of our first original breakouts at discovery+, the team at Talos Fims is adept at telling compelling and creative stories. We’re thrilled to be developing even more projects with them,” added Holme. “These new titles are indicative of the broadening aperture of our true crime lens for our streaming audience.”

“Talos Films is thrilled to expand on our long-standing relationship with Discovery. The upcoming documentaries are eye-opening accounts of some of the most topical stories of today. These projects are built upon unprecedented access to key insiders who reveal, first hand, never told before stories,” said Talos Films’ Co-Presidents Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs.