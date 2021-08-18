DGA Awards Set 2022 Date & Timeline, Reinstate Theatrical First-Run Rule For Best Picture – Update

UPDATED with full 2020 timeline: The DGA on Wednesday unveiled the full timeline for its 2022 ceremony, which earlier this summer set a date for March 12, 2022 as it recalibrated some of its eligibility rules that had to be adjusted after a pandemic-impacted 2021 season.
As part of the 2022 timeline, the guild said that nominations for its Theatrical Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film categories will be announced on Thursday, January 27. Television, Commercial, and Documentary nominees will be announced the previous day.
See the full timeline at the bottom of this post.
PREVIOUSLY, June 29: The Directors Guild said Tuesday that its board has reinstated a requirement that for feature films to be eligible for DGA Awards’ marquee Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film Award must first have an exclusive seven-day theatrical run before hitting any other platform if they are released after June 15, 2021.
Related Story
Oscars: 94th Academy Awards Set A Late-March Date As Eligibility Is Limited To 10 Months In 2021 - Here's The Inside Story
The news comes as the guild set its eligibility periods for the 2022 DGA Awards, which it said today have been set for March 12.
Watch on Deadline
Last year, the DGA along with the rest of the major film-season awards groups relaxed rules on eligible films showing first in theaters with most shut down during the pandemic. The original rule, established in 2019, feature films released through other distribution platforms day-and-date with their theatrical premieres would not be eligible
Under the 2022 requirements, the eligibility period runs from March 1-December 31, 2021, in lockstep with the 2022 Oscars. The first-run requirement made official today by the DGA will apply to all theatrical feature films released June 15 or later. The guild said that for theatrical feature films released March 1-June 14, 2021, the limited exception will still apply.
However a film like Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, which drew strong reviews today (including Deadline’s) and is scheduled to debut day-and-date on July 9 with theatrical and Disney+ would miss the boat unless they quickly arrange a seven-day qualifying run beginning this Friday. The bigger problem will be for Warner Bros. which has deemed that their entire theatrical release schedule for 2021 will debut day-and-date with a monthlong run on HBO Max. The slate includes such expected awards contenders as Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, the Will Smith-starring tennis drama King Richard, and more including Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming July 1 HBO Max debut No Sudden Move. With the new rule, unless release strategy is changed to accommodate the DGA rule, all of these films would be ineligible for the top DGA award.
The DGA did not say if the new rule would also affect the First Time Feature Directorial category as well, but it would seem logical that it would. Streamers like Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Apple will obviously be affected too if they were not planning on seven-day theatrical qualifying engagements due to the still loose Oscar rules in place for the pandemic.
“After over a year of darkness, theater marquees lighting up across our nation have been a welcome sight for our healing communities,” DGA president Thomas Schlamme said after news of the board vote was released. “We celebrate the return of the important role that theatrical cinema plays in bringing together audiences as they collectively experience films as the filmmakers intended them to be viewed.”
The DGA previously said it would reinstate the first-run rule after Los Angeles and New York cinemas reopened.
The 2022 Oscars, meanwhile, will be held Sunday, March 27, a full month earlier than this year’s latest-ever Covid-challenged April 25 show.
2022 DGA Awards Timeline
THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM AWARD
Wednesday, September 22
Entry Forms for DGA and Non-DGA Films available online
Friday, October 22
Deadline for Theatrical Feature Film entries with a planned, scheduled, or actual theatrical release during the period of March 1-June 14, 2021.
All eligible films theatrically released during the period of June 15-December 31, 2021 will be automatically entered by the DGA
Wednesday, December 15
Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations opens
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Announce Five Theatrical Feature Film Nominees
Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Award opens
January 31 – February 4, 2020
Membership Screenings of Nominated Theatrical Feature Films
Friday, March 11, 2022
Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Award
TELEVISION AWARDS
Tuesday, September 28
Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online
Wednesday, December 1
Deadline for submitting TV & Commercials entries
Wednesday, December 15
Online voting for Television Nominations opens
Friday, January 21, 2022
Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Announce all Television and Commercials Nominees
FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD
Wednesday, September 22
Entry Forms for First-Time Feature Film Director available online
Friday, October 22
Deadline for First-Time Feature Film entries with a planned, scheduled, or actual theatrical release during the period of March 1-June 14, 2021
Monday, November 8
Deadline for First-Time Feature Film entries with a theatrical release during the period of June 15-December 31, 2021
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Announce Five First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees
DOCUMENTARY AWARD
Wednesday, September 22
Entry Form for Documentary available online
Friday, October 22
Deadline for Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast during the period of March 1-June 14, 2021
Monday, November 8
Deadline for Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast during the period of June 15-December 31, 2021
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Announce Documentary Nominees
74th ANNUAL DGA AWARDS
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.