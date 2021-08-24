‘Dexter: New Blood’: Showtime President Says Limited Series Is “A Proper Finale For A Brilliant Series”

Showtime‘s Dexter: New Blood may remain a limited series, the network’s president of entertainment Gary Levine revealed on Tuesday.

“Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn’t do it justice in the end. That has always been a burr under my saddle,” Levine said during the network’s TCA executive panel. “We’ve always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was. It took a long time for Michael [C. Hall] to be willing to revisit the role. We’re thrilled to get [Clive] Phillips back. We finally got to a place that I just can’t wait to show the world.”

He added, “We call it a limited series but the rules say it can’t be a limited series if it’s coming from something that was on the air for a long time. So we call it a special event here. For me, it’s a revisiting of Dexter and a proper finale for a brilliant season.”

Levine revealed that while they’re focused on the limited series being an end for Dexter, a spin-off isn’t off the table.

“You’re way ahead of me,” he said when Deadline asked about continuing the series with a new story. “I’m trying to finish producing the special event series and the expectations are so high for it. The series is so special to our network and that’s my focus right now. Let’s make it great and the future will take care of itself.”

The drama series, which premiered in 2006, follows the life of Dexter Morgan (Hall), a blood-splatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department and a serial killer. New Blood picks up after the series finale that saw Morgan leave the Sunshine State for Oregon and now resides in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York hiding under the alias of Jim Lindsay.

New Blood was announced by Showtime in October with Phillips and Hall onboard. It was later revealed both Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow would also appear even though their characters Debra Morgan and Arthur Mitchell (The Trinity Killer) died in the original.

The new chapter is set to premiere in Oct.