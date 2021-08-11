‘Despicable Me’ Scribe Cinco Paul Teams With Imagine Kids+Family & Warner Music Group For Live Action/Stop Motion Film Musical ‘Winter Wonderland’

EXCLUSIVE: After co-writing Despicable Me and the Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul will team with Imagine Kids+Family and Warner Music Group on Winter Wonderland. Paul has created and written a live-action and stop-motion animated family film anchored by the classic holiday song, and featuring original songs written by Paul. Imagine Kids+Family and WMG (the song is controlled by Warner Chappell Music) will co-produce and co-finance the film.

The film will be produced by Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and Imagine Kids+Family President Stephanie Sperber, along with WMG’s Charlie Cohen, President, TV & Film, Warner Music Entertainment, Meredith Milton, WMG consultant and producer, as well as Kurt Deutsch, SVP, Theatrical and Catalog, Warner Chappell Music.

Said WMG’s Cohen: “When it comes to joyful and poignant storytelling, there is no one better than Cinco Paul. We are incredibly excited to have him bring this holiday classic to life with his inspiring talents.

Added Sperber: “We couldn’t be more excited to embark on this ambitious project with Cinco Paul, an amazing filmmaker with a vision, and someone with whom I had the pleasure of working with for years on the Despicable Me franchise” said Sperber. “This will be the first feature project from Imagine Kids+Family, and it couldn’t be more perfectly tailored. It takes a classic with a twist, and leverages animation with live action to create the next holiday classic for a new generation.”

Paul has a long track record for family blockbusters he co-wrote with Ken Daurio. Their films combined have made over $4 billion at the box office and include titles such as Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Despicable Me 3, Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, and The Secret Life of Pets, among others. Paul is currently the showrunner and songwriter for Schmigadoon!, which he and Daurio created.

“Having been a massive fan of all the stop-motion holiday specials since I was a kid – even the not-so-great ones – I’m thrilled to be working with WMG and Imagine on this incredibly fun project,” said Paul.

Winter Wonderland will be the first project to emerge from Imagine’s and WMG’s multi-year strategic partnership to co-produce and co-finance a slate of music-centered projects across multiple mediums. The concept for this project first came to life at Warner Chappell and was further co-developed by Imagine and Warner Music Entertainment, WMG’s TV and Film division, as part of an ongoing effort to create new cultural touch points and opportunities to exploit the Warner Chappell Music catalog. Imagine Kids+Family recently released its first live-action series, The Astronauts, with Nickelodeon, and formed a partnership James Patterson’s kids division JIMMY Books, and Lion Forge Animation, the studio behind the 2019 Oscar winning short Hair Love, directed by Matthew A Cherry.

Paul is repped by Gersh.