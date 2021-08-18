‘Descendants’: Disney Channel SVP Addresses ‘Royal Wedding’ Cliffhanger

Could there be more Descendants ahead from Disney Channel? Lauren Kisilevsky, Senior Vice President of Original Movies at Disney Branded Television addressed whether the franchise will continue after its latest release Descendants: The Royal Wedding ended in a cliffhanger.

“The tease is a tease,” she said during the DCOM panel at CTAM on Wed. “We have ended each piece of our incredible Descendants programming with ‘that’s not the end of the story.’ We know there’s such an appetite for this content. We’ll see where we get with the franchise. It is our beloved franchise just as much.”

The Royal Wedding is an animated special released as a tribute to franchise star Cameron Boyce who died in 2019 from complications from epilepsy. The story acknowledged the absence of Boyce’s character Carlos early on when Mal (Dove Cameron) receives a wedding present of a charm bracelet with all of their family crests, including one of Carlos. The character Evie (Sofia Carson) explained it represents “the four VKs, linked together forever.”

Boyce was given a final tribute before the credits rolled, the musical series memorialized him with a tribute card that reads “In memory of our friend, Cameron Boyce.”

The franchise includes three movies, three short films, the animated special, and multiple TV shorts.