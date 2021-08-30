Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone To Star In STXfilms & Temple Hill Cross-Cultural Romantic Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Global Indian actress Deepika Padukone is set to star in a romantic comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill which she’ll produce through her Ka Productions banner, we have learned.

Temple Hill Productions’ Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen (the Twilight franchise, The Fault in Our Stars, Love, Simon) are in talks to develop the project, which will be a sweeping cross-cultural story centering around Padukone. Isaac Klausner is overseeing the project for Temple Hill.

“There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

“Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world,” says Padukone

Padukone was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time magazine in 2018.In 2018 and 2021, she featured in Variety‘s International Women’s Impact Report which celebrates the achievements of women in entertainment around the world.

She made her English language film debut as the female lead in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and upcoming films The Intern and ’83. She is currently in production on Shakun Batra’s and Siddharth Anand’s untitled films.

Prior to this, Padukone starred in the critically acclaimed film Chhapaak based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She also played the titular role in Padmavaat which broke all box office records grossing an estimated $82M WW. Other credits include the award-winning and critically acclaimed films Piku and Baijaro Mastani, the highest and third highest grossing international Hindi language film releases, respectively.

Last year, she received the prestigious World Economic Forum Crystal Award for her leadership in raising mental health awareness.

She is repped in India by Collective Artists Network and in the U.S. by ICM as well as Danielle Robinson at Alan Siegel Entertainment.