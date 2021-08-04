Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Set For August 14-15 Weekend; 16 Networks, 34 shows, 100+ Talent

Deadline

The ever popular Deadline franchise, The Contenders, is set for the last big blowout of the TV season just as final voting for Emmys also begins. Deadline’s The Contenders Television: The Nominees has grown to be so big we had to spread it across an entire weekend, so in livestreamed presentations we are hosting panels for comedies, documentaries/reality and specials on Saturday August 14, and panels for Dramas, Limited Series & Movies on Sunday August 15. Each day begins at 9:00AM PT.

The 34 different shows run the gamut of some of the season’s most acclaimed, awarded, and nominated programs from a total of 16 networks and featuring 108 talent involved.

Moderators from Deadline include Mike Fleming Jr., Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten, Rosy Cordero, Anthony D’Alessandro, Antonia Blyth, Joe Utichi, Matt Grobar, Dade Hayes, Matthew Carey, Jill Goldsmith and Alexandra Del Rosario.

Related Story SAG-AFTRA Board Candidate Shaan Sharma Addresses "Toxic" Culture Of Union's Politics As Election Looms

Among stars and top behind the scenes talent participating are Barry Jenkins, Tessa Thompson, Hannah Waddingham, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Dan Fogelman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter, Ryan Murphy, Mj Rodriguez, Matthew Rhys, John Lithgow, Kate Winslet, Uzo Aduba, Hugh Grant, Bruce Miller, Robin Roberts, Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo, James Cameron, Sigourney Weaver, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Gillian Anderson, Josh O’Connor, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Kaley Cuoco, Rosie Perez, Aaron Sorkin, Bradley Whitford, Dolly Parton, and Debbie Allen, plus casts and creatives from everything from The Queen’s Gambit to Shark Tank and so, so, so much more.

Watch on Deadline

Partners are

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Michter’s

Crop Organic Vodka

Eyepetizer

Optimist Botanicals

Seatopia Fish

Register for the event at https://contenderstelevision.deadline.com/

If you have any questions, email us at rsvp@deadline.com.

See you on the weekend of August 14 and 15.