‘Dead For A Dollar’: Benjamin Bratt Boards Quiver Western From Director Walter Hill

EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Bratt (Miss Congeniality, Coco, Traffic) has joined the cast of Dead for a Dollar, the Western helmed by Walter Hill for Quiver Distribution, which is currently in production in New Mexico.

The SAG Award winner will star alongside Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe, Emmy and SAG Award winner Rachel Brosnahan, Brandon Scott and Warren Burke.

Dead for a Dollar follows a famed bounty hunter (Waltz) who runs into his sworn enemy (Dafoe), a professional gambler and outlaw that he had sent to prison years before, while on a mission to find and return the wife (Brosnahan) of a successful businessman who is being held hostage in Mexico. Standing in the way is an infamous gangster (Bratt) who gets a piece of any action that happens along the Mexican border.

Berry Meyerowitz, Neil Dunn, Carolyn McMaster, Kirk D’Amico and Jeremy Wall are producing the film written by Hill, with Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg, Christoph Waltz, Lawrence Mortorff, and Alex Habrich exec producing.

Quiver Distribution helped arrange for the film’s financing, packaged it alongside Canadian production company Chaos a Film Company, and will also handle U.S. distribution. Myriad Pictures holds the international distribution rights, and began selling them at the recent Cannes market.

Bratt will next be seen in Ava DuVernay’s DMZ, the upcoming DC/Vertigo Comic series from HBO Max. He previously earned a SAG Award for his role in Traffic and was a series regular in such hit television series as Law and Order, Star, and Modern Family. Additional film credits include Miss Congeniality, La Mission, Doctor Strange and Walt Disney Pictures’ Oscar-winning animated feature, Coco.

Bratt is represented by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion, Viewpoint and Myman Greenspan Fox.