‘DC’s Stargirl’: Neil Hopkins & Joy Osmanski Promoted To Series Regulars For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Hopkins and Joy Osmanski will power up for DC’s Stargirl as the CW promotes the two actors to series regulars for Season 3.

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

Hopkins plays Lawrence “Crusher” Crock/Sportsmaster. He sees his criminal pursuits as a game to win — and his competitors as targets to kill. The only thing more important to Crock than ‘the game’ is his family.

Osmanski appears as Paula Brooks/Tigress. Protecting and providing for her family, Paula Brooks hunts the world’s most dangerous game – humans – as the Tigress.

Both Hopkins’ Sportsmaster and Osmanski’s Tigress were members of the Injustice Society of America and appeared throughout Season 1. They are set to return for one episode in the upcoming episode on August 31.

Geoff Johns is showrunner and executive produces with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Hopkins’ reps are SDB Partners and The Coronel Group. Osmanki is repped by Kazarian, Measures, Ruskin, and Associates (KMR) and Bohemia Group.