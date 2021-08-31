DC Fandome 2021 Lineup Includes ‘Aquaman 2’, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ & More

Warner Bros has announced what’s in store for their second annual virtual streaming event DC FanDome on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The huge event kicks off at 10 a.m. The event will take place at DCFanDome.com, but also be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Additionally, DC Kids FanDome will launch the same day with a special kid-friendly experience accessed separately at DCKidsFanDome.com.

Warner Bros

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said: “DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access. This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

On the film side, Warner Bros. Pictures will show off an exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content from DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, a sneak peek at The Flash, and behind the scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Warner Bros. Television will offer a look at new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Sweet Tooth; a farewell tribute to Supergirl as it approaches its epic conclusion after six seasons; a celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; a first look at forthcoming new drama Naomi; and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of DC’s Stargirl.

Warner Bros. Games will have sneak peeks at Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady Studios.

DC publishing will showcase three new books for Wonder Woman: the DC Black Label miniseries Wonder Woman Historia, which builds on the Amazon mythos with Nubia and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World. Additionally, DC will share details about the next installment of the Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, and Batman: Fear State, the new six-issue Black Manta series, the return of the Milestone Universe, and more.

HBO Max will unveil an exclusive look at the upcoming Warner Bros. TV series Peacemaker from James Gunn and limited event series DMZ. The streamer is also debuting more surprises and sneak peeks from new series as well as returning favorites such as Titans and Doom Patrol.

Warner Bros. Animation will feature a look at the upcoming limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis; season three of Harley Quinn and Dark Knight, the all-new upcoming series Batman: Caped Crusader; as well as Young Justice: Phantoms.

Warner Bros Home Entertainment will preview two upcoming original DC Animated Films: a sneak peek at Superman and the rest of the Justice League in Injustice, as well as the premiere of the trailer for the all-new animated heist movie Catwoman: Hunted.