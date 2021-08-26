Daytime Emmys: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ‘Baby Yaga’, Tinder’s ‘Swipe Night’ Among Belated Interactive Nominees

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday revealed Daytime Emmy Awards nominations in the Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program category. The Daytime Emmys were bestowed earlier this summer across three nights, but today’s nominations had been delayed because of Covid restrictions among the judges.

“We received an unprecedented number of entries in the Interactive category this year,” said Brent Stanton, NATAS’ Executive Director, Daytime Administration. “Additionally, for the second year in a row, we had to do at-home judging and despite these circumstances, our judges reported thoroughly enjoying the submissions and remarked at the high quality and varied presentation of the content.”

This year’s nominees are NBC’s coverage of the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Baobab Studios’ Baba Yaga and Bonfire, Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal, StreamVR’s The Dawn of Art and Tinder’s Swipe Night.

The winner will be announced September 9.

Last year, Jeopardy! won in the category.