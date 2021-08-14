Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Contenders TV Nominees: ‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote’ On Now; ‘Hamilton’ Next
Read the full story

Daytime Drive-in Theater Debuts In Loudon, Tennessee

Facebook

There’s day drinking, daytime television, and day care. Now, there’s a daytime drive-in theater.

The new Loco Drive-In in Loudon, Tenn. is open for business, allowing viewers who can’t wait for the night to see films in the comfort of the great outdoors during the day.

A 35-foot by 63-foot LED video board screen is capable of screening films in bright sunlight. The screen uses Samsung technology to display a 4K picture, similar to a traditional television.

“There’s no facility that we know of like this right now in the US. That’s what Hollywood is telling us,” said Gordon Whitener, founder and CEO of the Whitener Company, to Knox News. “This will be truly unique… the drive-in will be the core, but we’ll have concerts, car shows, boat shows and more.”

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad