‘Days Of Our Lives’: Thaao Penghlis, Leann Hunley & Christie Clark Among Alums To Return For Peacock Limited Series

Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Peacock’s five-episode limited series spawned by the long-running NBC soap drama, has added Days of Our Lives alums Thaoo Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark and Austin Peck to the cast. Also returning to the Days world are Greg Rikaart, Chandler Massey and Zachary Atticus Tinker.

The newly added cast members will join Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds and more. In the limited series, over a long weekend, John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could have dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.

Penghils will return as André DiMera, Hunley as Anna DiMera, Clark as Carrie Brady, Peck as Austin Reed, Rikaart as Leo Stark and Massey as Will Horton. Tinker will appear as Sonny.

NBC handed Days of Our Lives a two-year renewal in May, taking the drama to its 58th season. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the show’s core families are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. It mixes elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.