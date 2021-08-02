‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’: Eileen Davidson Joins Peacock Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will bring back Eileen Davidson, who is the latest Days of Our Lives alum to join the limited series. She will join Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds and others.

The limited series is set over a long weekend, when John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels that, in the wrong hands, could have dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed (Rinna) as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.

Alums Thaoo Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark and Austin Peck also have joined the Beyond Salem cast, along with Greg Rikaart, Chandler Massey and Zachary Atticus Tinker.

It is unclear which character Daytime Emmy winner Davidson will play on Beyond Salem. On Days, she most recently portrayed Kristen DiMera, in 2017. Rinna, who returns as Reed, teased Davidson’s return to the Days universe on her Instagram account Monday (see it below).

NBC handed Days of Our Lives a two-year renewal in May, taking the drama to its 58th season. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the show’s core families are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras and Kiriakises. It mixes elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.