David Rubin Re-Elected AMPAS President; DeVon Franklin, David Linde Among New Officers

Deadline

There were no major shakeups among elected officials at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as David Rubin has been re-elected for his third and final term as president of the Oscars organization.

The results come after the AMPAS board of governors met Tuesday to install newly elected governors and reorganize its officers for the 2021-2022 term.

Among the officers elected are newcomers DeVon Franklin as Vice President, Donna Gigliotti as Vice President/Secretary, David Linde as Vice President/Treasurer (replacing Paramount chairman Jim Gianopolus in that job) and Jennifer Todd as Vice President. Both Gigliotti and Todd are past producers of the Oscar show.

Larry Karaszewski, Isis Mussenden, Wynn P. Thomas and Janet Yang were re-elected as officers.

Related Story As The Film Academy Governors Meet To Elect Officers, Will It Be Business As Usual?

Because this also begins Rubin’s ninth year as a governor, he will have to take a hiatus from the board and thus cannot run for a fourth consecutive one-year term as president next year. Eligibility for governors serving consecutive board terms has changed going forward, and has been reduced to two three-year terms followed by at least a two-year hiatus.

Watch on Deadline

Here is the full list of Academy officers, along with the key committees they will chair:

• DeVon Franklin, Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

• Donna Gigliotti, Vice President/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee)

• Larry Karaszewski, Vice President (chair, History and Preservation Committee)

• David Linde, Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

• Isis Mussenden, Vice President (chair, Museum Committee)

• Wynn P. Thomas, Vice President (chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

• Jennifer Todd, Vice President (chair, Awards Committee)

• Janet Yang, Vice President (chair, Membership Committee)

For a full listing of the Academy’s 2021-2022 board of governors click here.