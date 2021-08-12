‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’: Spike Lee’s Emmy-Nominated Pic Will Hit Theaters For One Night Only

David Byrne’s American Utopia, the Emmy-nominated special from director Spike Lee, is coming to movie theaters nationwide for a one-night-only event on September 15, Iconic Events Releasing, Participant, River Road Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, and HBO Entertainment announced today.

The theatrical event will feature an introduction by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, as well as a never-before-seen conversation between Byrne and Lee.

Iconic Events

American Utopia is a concert film that gives audiences access to Byrne’s Broadway show of the same, which played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its original 2019-2020 run. In it, Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning musician David Byrne performs songs from his 2018 album of the same name, as well as songs by Talking Heads, and from his solo career. He’s joined onstage by band members from around the world, including Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

Related Story Spike Lee To Receive Chaplin Award At In-Person Lincoln Center Gala

The film produced by 40 Acres and A Mule Filmworks, Todomundo and RadicalMedia made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last September, debuting on HBO in the U.S. the following month.

Watch on Deadline

Broadway Review: ‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ Seeks Paradise, No Wires Attached

Last month, it earned six Emmy nominations including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). It was also recognized for its Directing, Music Direction, Sound Mixing, Lighting Design/Lighting Direction, and Technical Direction.

Byrne’s stage production was recently named the recipient of a Special Tony Award. His original American Utopia album, as well as the Broadway cast recording, were released on Warner Music Group’s Nonesuch Records.

Byrne and all of his band members will bring the show back to Broadway this fall, kicking off their run of shows at the St. James Theatre on September 17.

“David Byrne’s American Utopia is an ecstatic and unifying celebration of music and community,” said Iconic CMO Steven Menkin. “Iconic Events Releasing is thrilled to bring American Utopia to movie theaters for the first time so that fans across the country can gather together to experience this must-see, must-hear musical theater event on the big screen.”

“American Utopia was initially released during an unprecedented moment in history, inspiring audiences to not just rejoice in music and dance but also participate as citizens in our democracy,” added Participant CEO David Linde. “Almost a year later and fresh off of a celebratory screening to close out the Cannes Film Festival, we’re so excited that audiences can come together for the first time and relive the magic of Spike, David, and the band in movie theaters.”

Tickets to see the American Utopia film are now on sale at local theater box offices. You can also purchase them by clicking here.

Tickets to upcoming performances of the Broadway show can be purchased here.

Iconic Events is a fast-growing name in event cinema. They recently enjoyed successes with Bo Burnham: Inside, several UFC fights and also have the upcoming WWE Summer Slam, among a varied slate.