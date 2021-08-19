‘Dark Winds’: Noah Emmerich Joins AMC Series From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford

EXCLUSIVE: The Americans alum Noah Emmerich has been tapped for a major role opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series, from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford.

Created and executive produced by Roland, Dark Winds, which has a six-episode order, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Chee (Gordon), in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Season 1 is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2022.

Emmerich will play Whitover, a burned-out FBI agent, whose once promising career is dying on the vine. A brazen robbery puts him back in the big time, but first he must enlist the help of the Navajo Tribal Police led by Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon).

Watch on Deadline

Roland, Martin and Redford, who produced two screen adaptations of Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee books, The Dark Wind and Skinwalkers, executive produce with Tina Elmo; and Vince Gerardis. Vince Calandra is executive producer and showrunner. Chris Eyre, who directed Skinwalkers and was the first Native American to win a DGA Award for Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs, will direct the pilot and will also executive produce.

Dark Winds marks Emmerich’s return to AMC where he guest-starred in Season 1 of The Walking Dead.

Emmerich, known for his role as Stan Beeman on FX’s The Americans, recently starred in two limited series, Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone and Netflix’s The Spy, and had recurring roles on Space Force and Billions. He is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.