Daniel Sunjata To Star In ‘Echoes’ Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Sunjata (Power Book II: Ghost) is set as a lead opposite Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer in Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller limited series from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey.

Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Sunjata will play Gina’s husband, Charlie Davenport. The quintessential Los Angeles psychotherapist, he is empathetic, charismatic with an intellect to match. Married to Gina, he finds himself caught in the undertow of her deep connection to twin Leni. But he has a hidden dimension as well. One that will complicate both sisters’ lives.

Bomer plays Jack Beck, Leni’s husband.

Yorkey serves as executive producer and co-showrunner. Gazy executive produces, with Quinton Peeples serving as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside Yorkey. Also executive producing are Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

Sunjata will next be seen as a new series regular opposite Mary J. Blige in Starz’s Power Book II:Ghost. His previous series regular roles include stints on FX’s Rescue Me and USA’s Graceland. His feature credits include Dark Knight Rises, Ghosts of a girlfriends Past and The Devil Wears Prada. On stage, he was part of the original Broadway cast of Take Me Out, for which he was nominated for a Tony. He is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent and Literary and Schreck, Rose, Dapello.