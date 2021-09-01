Dana Ledoux Miller & Michael Russell Gunn Set As Showrunners Of Netflix Thai Cave Rescue Miniseries As Streamer Names Cast

Designated Survivor duo Dana Ledoux Miller and Michael Russell Gunn have been set as showrunners of Netflix’s upcoming Thai cave rescue miniseries.

The streamer has also revealed the cast for the series, which includes local actors, including one who starred in a Thai dramatization of the story.

The series is an adaptation of the Tham Luang cave rescue story that gripped the world, which saw 12 young footballers and their coach – known as the Wild Boars – rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand after more than two weeks.

“Beam” Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote (left), who starred in Thai series The Stranded, will star as Coach Ek, while the 12 rescued boys will be played by Thai newcomers: Pratya Patong, Thanaphong Kanthawong, Songpol Kanthawong, Thanawut Chetuku, Thapanot Huttaprasu, Chakkaphat Sisat, Thanapat Phungpumkaew, Teerapat Somkaew, Rattapoom Nakeesathid, Watcharaphol Poungsawan, Apisit Saengchan, and Aphisit Yookham.

Ledoux Miller and Russell Gunn, who were both writers and producers on the Kiefer Sutherland series will also exec produce the series alongside Thai producer “Baz” Nattawut Poonpiriya, who will direct the first episode and Kevin Tancharoen (Warrior), who will also helm.

Other exec producers include John Penotti (Crazy Rich Asians) for SK Global Entertainment, Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) and Lance Johnson (Troop Zero) for Electric Somewhere, John Logan Pierson (Spenser Confidential), and Tim Coddington (Mulan).

The limited series will shoot in northern Thailand and will air next year.

Director Nattawut Poonpiriya said, “I am excited and honored to be bringing the Tham Luang story to the screen. My goal is to craft an authentic portrayal of what happened with respect to the experiences of those who were there. In partnership with talented Asian-American storytellers like Jon M. Chu and Kevin Tancharoen, we are confident that our retelling of this remarkable story will resonate with audiences worldwide.”