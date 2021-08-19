Julie Jarmon Rejoins Freeform As SVP Development

Julie Jarmon, most recently VP Scripted Programming Development at The CW, has been named SVP Development for Freeform, overseeing scripted series development for the Disney network.

This marks Jarmon’s return to Freeform where she previously served as an executive director in development. She replaces Lynn Barrie who in March left Freeform after a three-year stint as SVP Original Programming and Development.

Jarmon, who starts Aug. 23, will oversee the Freeform scripted series development team, identify new ideas and concepts for scripted series at the network, and supervise creative production on series pilots, as well as the first season of all new scripted series.

“Julie has a keen understanding of our audience. She has a proven track record for finding unique and captivating stories and understands the importance of authentically reflecting the spirit of the millennial and Gen Z generation,” said Jamila Hunter, EVP of Programming and Development, Freeform, to whom Jarmon will report. “I couldn’t be happier to have Julie back on the Freeform development team, and I can’t wait to see what she brings us next.”

As VP, Scripted Programming Development at The CW, Jarmon developed such series such as Batwoman, All American and Walker. During her time at Freeform, Jarmon worked on such series as The Bold Type, Alone Together and current hit series Motherland: Fort Salem. She started her television career as part of NBC’s Associates program, rising to manager of Drama Development at the network.

“I am so proud to have been part of the original Freeform launch and couldn’t be more excited to return to the brand that has flourished under Tara and Jamila’s leadership,” said Jarmon. “I love the Freeform audience, and I can’t wait to join this incredibly talented team and help build on their fantastic programming slate.”