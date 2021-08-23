Skip to main content
Lisa Lee Dies: Academy Of Country Music Executive Was 52

Three-Day Times Square Festival & Concert To Celebrate Broadway’s Reopening

Times Square AP

A three-day, free outdoor Times Square festival heralding the reopening of Broadway will culminate in a Sept. 19 concert celebrating what organizers describe as “the entirety of the Broadway industry.”

Specific participants and performers have not yet been announced.

The festival will kick off in Times Square on Friday, September 17, and will include interactive experiences, panels, live concerts, and performances throughout the weekend. The festival will lead up to the finale concert on Sunday.

Called Curtain Up!, the three-day fest is being presented by Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance and title sponsor Prudential.

Additional details including schedules and talent will be announced in coming weeks. Event organizers say they will continue to follow the city, state and federal Covid-19 guidelines and will inform the public of any changes to the event protocols or schedule.

