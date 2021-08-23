‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: HBO Teases Season 11 Return

HBO teased Curb Your Enthusiasm will return in October though stopping short of releasing the comedy’s official season 11 premiere date.

“You’re allowed to be happy, but not in front of me. #CurbYourEnthusiasm is back this October,” reads a tweet from HBO’s official Twitter announcement with a photo of the show’s giddy creator and star Larry David with a white dog.

You're allowed to be happy, but not in front of me. #CurbYourEnthusiasm is back this October. pic.twitter.com/kBCjMedLOZ — HBO (@HBO) August 23, 2021

October will be a big month for HBO as it revealed on Monday morning that Succession would also debut in the fall.

It was announced in April that Richard Lewis would be making a surprise return to the series after health issues were preventing him from committing to another season. Lewis, who is a recurring guest star, portrays a fictionalized version of himself.

“Great news for me!” Lewis tweeted, with a photo of himself, in his familiar black garb, on set. “Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped up its tenth season on March 22, 2020.