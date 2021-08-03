Crunchyroll Hits 5M Subscribers, Teams With Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures On Anime Epic ‘Dark Star Squadron’

Anime purveyor Crunchyroll has surpassed 5 million streaming subscribers and has also teamed with Zoe Saldana on Dark Star Squadron, a project it describes as an “epic animated space opera.”

Crunchyroll, founded in 2006, is owned by WarnerMedia. The AT&T division entered into an agreement last December to sell Crunchyroll to Sony for almost $1.2 billion, but regulators have not yet signed off on the transaction.

Dark Star Squadron is backed by Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures. Todd Ludy, whose credits include Voltron: Legendary Defender, is onboard to write it. Saldana and her sisters, Cisely and Mariel Saldana of Cinestar are exec producers. Sonia A. Gambaro and Maytal Gilboa from Pollinate Entertainment are also producers on the film.