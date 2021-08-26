Creative Arts Emmys Sets First Round Of Presenters

The Television Academy on Thursday began rolling out its list of presenters for this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will be held across three ceremonies September 11-12 at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

The first batch features some nominees in the running this year including Debbie Allen (Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso), Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) and J.B. Smoove (Maplewood Murders).

Other presenters set include Alex Borstein (Family Guy; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax), Bear Grylls (Running Wild With Bear Grylls), Paris Jackson (American Horror Stories), Daniel Dae Kim (The Hot Zone: Anthrax), Marlee Matlin (CODA), Folake Olowofoyeku (Bob Hearts Abishola), Angelica Ross (American Horror Story) and Roselyn Sánchez (Fantasy Island).

The ceremonies are set for September 11 at 5 p.m. PT and September 12 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. They will be edited into a two-hour broadcast to air September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.