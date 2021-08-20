Covid Outbreak Hits Sony Lot In Culver City

The entrance to the Sony Pictures Entertainment lot is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The expanding list of showbiz-related outbreaks now includes the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health on Friday updated its page detailing non-residential outbreaks — meaning three or more cases — to include Sony Pictures Entertainment and its Washington Blvd. address.

Deadline hears that the outbreak was among 3 backlot workers and not production-related.

Such news has become a near-daily occurrence as breakthrough cases in Los Angeles have hit 30% with the continued spread of the Delta variant. On Wednesday, the county reported over 4,000 daily cases for the first time since January.

Just yesterday, the L.A. Public Health database reported 9 positive tests on Stage 18 of the CBS Studio Center (aka CBS Radford) in Studio City.

The outbreak was tied to CBS’ Big Brother, which is filming its 23rd season there, sources said. The 9 positive tests for crew members had been registered over several weeks since July 26. Production on the show, which employs about 500 people, has not been impacted.