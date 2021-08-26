Corey Hawkins Joining Warner Bros Feature Musical ‘The Color Purple’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that In the Heights star Corey Hawkins is getting back into business with Warner Bros. for their feature adaptation of Broadway musical The Color Purple based on the 1985 Steven Spielberg 11x Oscar-nominated movie. The role which Hawkins is being buzzed to play is Harpo.

We’ve been hearing for some time about Hawkins circling The Color Purple and that the studio was even testing actresses opposite him.

Hawkins starred as Benny in Jon M. Chu’s feature take of the Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway award-winning musical In the Heights.

As Deadline first told you, Black Is King, Ghana-born filmmaker Blitz Bazawule is set to direct The Color Purple.

Marcus Gardley is writing the screenplay based on The Color Purple Broadway reimagining of Alice Walker’s 1982 novel. The story depicts the lives of African American families and relationships in early twentieth-century Georgia. The musical, featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African rhythms, has a book by Marsha Norman with music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Related Story New On HBO Max For September 2021: Day-By-Day Listings For Movies, TV Series & All 8 Harry Potter Films

EPs are Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs.

Watch on Deadline

Hawkins is a 2017 Tony Award nominee in the Best Actor in a Play category for Six Degrees of Separation. He also received an Emmy nomination last year in the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category for Survive. He is currently in production as lead of the film The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and he’s poised to be a contender this awards season for Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth for the role of Macduff; that pic opening the NY Film Festival. Hawkins has also starred in Straight Outta Compton, BlacKkKlansman, Kong: Skull Island, Iron Man 3 and the TV series The Walking Dead and HBO Max’s Americanah opposite Lupita Nyong’o and Uzo Aduba. The actor is repped by CAA and JTWATMM.

The original Broadway musical of The Color Purple debuted in 2005, scoring 11 Tony Award nominations in 2006 and winning for LaChanze’s role as Celie. It ran for 910 performances. A revival in 2015 scored four more Tony noms and won for Best Revival of a Musical and for Cynthia Erivo in her Broadway debut. The musical has also won Grammy and Emmy awards.

Spielberg, directed and produced the 11-time Oscar-nominated 1985 film, which Jones also produced. Winfrey, made her feature debut in the original movie and earned a Supporting Actress Oscar nom. Winfrey, Jones and Sanders also produced the Broadway musical.

The Color Purple opens on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2023.