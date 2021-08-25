Cooper Raiff Set To Direct ‘The Trashers’ For 30West

EXCLUSIVE: Cooper Raiff is set to direct, and 30West to finance The Trashers, a drama based on the true story of a Connecticut-based businessman who bought the city’s minor-league hockey team in 2004 and assigned his teenage son to run it. The team’s unexpected rise ended when the teen’s father, Jimmy Galante, was arrested on 72 criminal charges. The hockey saga is profiled in an episode of Netflix’s new docuseries Untold.

Raiff, whose directorial debut Shithouse won the SXSW Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature (it’s much better than the title indicates), will direct from a script by Adam R. Perlman (Billions), with current revisions by Raiff. They’ll drop the puck on this one and start production in the first half of 2022.

Raiff is currently in production on PictureStart’s Cha Cha Real Smooth which he wrote, directs, and co-stars in alongside Dakota Johnson and Leslie Mann. He is separately co-writing the TV adaptation of Naoise Dolan’s acclaimed debut novel Exciting Times, to star Phoebe Dynevor for Black Bear and Amazon Studios.

The Trashers will be produced by MC2 Entertainment’s Tom McNulty and Andrew Morrison of Yellow Bear Films, who also serve as executive producers on The Trashers episode of Untold, titled Crimes and Penalties. Micah Green, Dan Steinman and Dan Friedkin will be executive producers for 30West alongside Jon Wertheim and Perlman. AJ Galante, on whose life rights the story is based, serves as an associate producer.

Raiff, who is carving an interesting path as a multihyphenate who can star in movies he writes and directs, is repped by ICM Partners and Fusion Entertainment.

The film adds to 30West’s recent projects that include Kevin Macdonald’s The Mauritanian, the Mindy Kaling-scripted comedy Late Night and the Netflix smash hit docuseries Tiger King. The company is in post-production on Violence of Action starring Chris Pine, Kiefer Sutherland and Ben Foster, and directed by Tarik Saleh, which STX will release in December.