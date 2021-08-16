Deadline Launches Its Contenders Television: The Nominees Streaming Site

Deadline has launched the streaming site for its Contenders Television: The Nominees, out annual award-season event that this past weekend shined a light on panel presentations from 34 Emmy-nominated series featuring 117 cast and creatives from 16 broadcast and cable networks and streamers.

The Saturday and Sunday virtual panels included in-depth conversation with the likes of Pose‘s Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, Mare of Easttown‘s Kate Winslet, Secrets of the Whales‘ James Cameron, A West Wing Reunion‘s Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Bradley Whitford, Christmas on the Square‘s Dolly Parton and Debbie Allen, Genius: Aretha‘s Cynthia Erivo, In Treatment‘s Uzo Aduba, Hacks‘ Jean Smart, Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr and Philippa Soo, Cobra Kai‘s Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, Perry Mason‘s Matthew Rhys and John Lithgow, SNL‘s Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang, Mahalia‘s Robin Roberts, Shark Tank‘s Lori Greiner and Daymond John, Sylvie’s Love‘s Tessa Thompson, The Crown‘s Gillian Anderson and Josh O’Connell, The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco and Rosie Perez, The Undoing‘s Hugh Grant, The Underground Railroad‘s Barry Jenkins, This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown, Dan Fogelman and Chris Sullivan, WandaVision‘s Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, and many more stars, directors, writers and craftspeople.

They represented studios and streamers including Warner Bros Studios, Apple Original Films and Apple TV+, Sony Pictures Television, FX, National Geographic, Universal Television, Disney+, HBO, Hulu, Lifetime, MTV Entertainment Studios, NBC, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Television Studios.

Moderators from Deadline who kept the trains running were Mike Fleming Jr., Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten, Rosy Cordero, Anthony D’Alessandro, Antonia Blyth, Joe Utichi, Matt Grobar, Dade Hayes, Matthew Carey, Jill Goldsmith and Alexandra Del Rosario.

