Contenders Television: The Nominees Weekend Underway

Deadline’s two-day Contenders Television: The Nominees kicked off Saturday morning, with a total of 34 shows and 117 speakers from 16 networks and studios joining our annual award-season gala event across two days as the industry gears up for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer on September 19.

Yes, our well-established event is virtual again due to the ongoing pandemic, but the range of the participants and projects is a powerful testament to the breadth and depth of the best of TV in 2021.

In fact, Emmy history has already been made this year. Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for Pose marks the first lead acting nod for a trans performer. Bowen Yang has become the first Chinese-American man to be nominated for Supporting Actor for his work on Saturday Night Live. And Rosie Perez is only the third Latina nominated for Supporting Actress for The Flight Attendant. All of them will be at Contenders, beginning with today’s focus on comedies, documentaries, reality and specials. On Sunday the lineup will pivot to spotlight dramas, limited series and movies. Both days begin at 9 a.m. PT.

The reality is even though we are still not all together as we have been at past Contenders, in many ways, this weekend’s conversations and the presentations are perhaps more up close and personal than ever before. As the ever-evolving medium has expanded with more platforms, the potency and necessity of narrative has been an essential part of what has linked us together over the last year and a half. Be it comedy, drama, limited series, documentary, reality shows, late-night and more, right now TV is the room where it happens, to quote Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton—one of many panels on Saturday’s Contenders agenda.

When it comes to what’s happening, part of what we do at Deadline is break industry news. But equally important to us is to give context to what is going on — not just with the who but also the why. Led by the big-picture perspective of Deadline’s Co-Editor-in-Chief, TV Nellie Andreeva, that stance will be on display more than ever this weekend.

Joined by talent from all across the globe, Contenders Television: The Nominees hopes to provide TV Academy voters with a carefully curated vantage point from which to make ballot decisions. Our lineup couldn’t be stronger. If you’ve enjoyed our Contenders events in the past, online or off, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

So click on the link above to join the livestream, and follow along with the full schedule of panels and participants below, as well as on social media at #DeadlineContenders.

Saturday schedule (all times PT)

9 a.m. – Show begins

SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

9:04-9:21 a.m. – Shark Tank

Clay Newbill (EP)

Yun Lingner (EP)

Daymond John (EP/Shark Investor)

Lori Greiner (EP/Shark Investor)

9:21-9:35 a.m. – Cobra Kai

Josh Heald (EP)

Jon Hurwitz (EP)

Ralph Macchio (Co-EP/Actor)

William Zabka (Co-EP/Actor)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

9:36-9:52 a.m. – Secrets of the Whales

James Cameron (EP)

Sigourney Weaver (Narrator)

Brian Skerry (Producer)

NBC

9:52-10:23 a.m. – Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson (Cast Member)

Bowen Yang (Cast Member)

MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

10:23-10:39 a.m. – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Dan Amira (Producer/Head Writer)

Max Browning (Supervising Producer)

Dulcé Sloan (Correspondent)

Elise Terrell (Supervising Producer)

10:39-10:52 a.m. – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Michelle Visage (Producer/Judge)

Mandy Salangsang (EP, Drag Race)

Michele Mills (EP, Drag Race)

Zoe Jackson (Co-EP, Drag Race)

San Heng (Showrunner/EP, Drag Race Untucked)

10:52-11:02 a.m. – MORNING BREAK

UNIVERSAL TELEVISION

11:03-11:34 a.m. – Hacks

Jean Smart (Actor)

Hannah Einbinder (Actor)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Actor)

HULU

11:34-11:49 a.m. – Pen15

Anna Konkle (Creator/EP/Actor)

APPLE ORIGINAL FILMS

11:49 a.m.-12:04 p.m. – Boys State

Jesse Moss (Director/Producer)

Steven Garza (Subject)

12:04-12:20 p.m. – Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Aron Forbes (Music Director/Music Mixer)

Richard Yawn (Supervising Sound Editor)

APPLE TV+

12:20-12:26 p.m. – Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt (Co-Creator/EP/Writer/Actor)

Brett Goldstein (Writer/Actor)

Hannah Waddingham (Actor)

12:37-1:07 p.m. – LUNCH BREAK

FX

1:08-1:37 p.m. – Framing Britney Spears

Mary Robertson (Showrunner/EP)

Samantha Stark (Director/Producer)

Liz Day (Supervising Producer)

WARNER BROS TELEVISION

1:37-1:53 p.m. – The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco (EP/Actor)

Rosie Perez (Actor)

Steve Yockey (Showrunner/EP)

Susanna Fogel (Director)

1:53-2:07 p.m. – Friends: The Reunion

Ben Winston (EP/Director)

Kevin Bright (EP)

Marta Kauffman (EP)

David Crane (EP)

2:07-2:21 p.m. – A West Wing Special to Benefit When We Vote

Aaron Sorkin (EP/Writer)

Thomas Schlamme (Director/EP)

Bradley Whitford (Actor)

Sterling K. Brown (Actor)

DISNEY+

2:22-2:40 p.m. – Hamilton

Phillipa Soo (Actor)

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Actor)

Daveed Diggs (Actor)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Actor)

Sunday schedule (all times PT)

9 a.m. – Show begins

HBO

9:03-9:20 a.m. – Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet (EP/Actor)

Brad Inglesby (EP/Writer)

Craig Zobel (EP/Director)

9:20-9:33 a.m. – The Undoing

Hugh Grant (Actor)

Lester Cohen (Production Designer)

9:33-9:48 a.m. – Perry Mason

Matthew Rhys (Actor)

John Lithgow (Actor)

John P. Goldsmith (Production Designer)

David Franco (Cinematographer)

9:48-10:03 a.m. – In Treatment

Uzo Aduba (Actor)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

10:03-10:19 a.m. – Genius: Aretha

Cynthia Erivo (Actor)

NETFLIX

10:19-10:34 a.m. – The Crown

Ben Caron (Director)

Gillian Anderson (Actor)

Josh O’Connor (Actor)

Martin Phipps (Composer)

10:34-10:48 a.m. – The Queen’s Gambit

Bill Horberg (EP)

Moses Ingram (Actor)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Actor)

Carlos Rafael Rivera (Composer)

Ellen Lewis (Casting Director)

WARNER BROS TELEVISION

10:49-11:05 a.m. – Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton (EP/Actor/Music & Lyrics)

Debbie Allen (EP/Director/Choreographer)

11:06-11:16 a.m. – MORNING BREAK

HULU

11:17-11:34 a.m. – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bruce Miller (Creator/EP)

Liz Garbus (Director)

Yahlin Chang (EP/Writer)

LIFETIME

11:34 a.m.-12:04 p.m. – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Robin Roberts (EP)

Danielle Brooks (Co-EP/Actor)

MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

12:04– 12:19 p.m. – Yellowstone

Cary White (Production Designer)

Carla Curry (Set Decorator)

Yvonne Boudreaux (Supervising Art Director)

FX

12:19-12:50 p.m. – Pose

Steven Canals (Co-Creator/EP/Writer/Director)

Billy Porter (Performer)

12:52-1:22 p.m. – LUNCH BREAK

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

1:23-1:38 p.m. – The Boys

Eric Kripke (Showrunner/EP/Writer)

Rebecca Sonnenshine (EP/Writer)

1:38-1:53 p.m. – Uncle Frank

Alan Ball (Writer/Director/Producer)

Paul Bettany (Actor)

1:53-2:10 p.m. – Sylvie’s Love

Eugene Ashe (Writer/Director/Producer)

Tessa Thompson (EP/Actor)

Nnamdi Asomugha (Producer/Actor)

2:10-2:25 p.m. – The Underground Railroad

Barry Jenkins (Director/Showrunner)

Nicholas Britell (Composer)

DISNEY+

2:25-2:41 p.m. – WandaVision

Jac Schaeffer (Creator/EP/Writer)

Matt Shakman (EP/Director)

Elizabeth Olsen (Actor)

Kathryn Hahn (Actor)

Paul Bettany (Actor)

DISNEY TELEVISION STUDIOS

2:41-3:11 p.m. – This Is Us

Dan Fogelman (Creator/EP)

Sterling K. Brown (Actor)

Chris Sullivan (Actor)

Siddhartha Khosla (Composer – Special Performance)