Constantin & UFA Fiction Underway On Julia Von Heinz Drama Series ‘Eldorado KaDeWe’, Fremantle Boards Distribution

Constantin Television (We Children From Bahnhof Zoo) and UFA Fiction (Deutschland 83) are underway on new German-language drama series Eldorado KaDeWe (WT), which will be directed by Julia von Heinz, director of Germany’s 2020 Oscar entry And Tomorrow The Entire World.

Made in co-production with ARD Degeto and RBB, the series is set in Berlin during the Roaring Twenties. The city is dominated by political unrest, inflation and increasing political radicalization but is also a modern metropolis in whose vibrant nightlife emancipation, sexual diversity and social utopias blossom. The drama focuses on the famous luxury department store, KaDeWe at Wittenbergplatz, founded and successfully run by the Jewish entrepreneurial family Jandorf. It is here that the lives of Hedi, Fritzi, Harry and Georg cross paths.

The six-part high-end series is currently being filmed in Budapest and Berlin and above is a first look image. Starring are Valerie Stoll, Lia von Blarer, Joel Basman and Damian Thüne. It also features Bineta Hansen, Jörg Pose, Victoria Trauttmansdorff, Rüdiger Hentzschel, Tonio Schneider, Neele Buchholz, Martin Ontrop, Christine Grant, Martin Bruchmann, Oliver Polak and Lana Cooper, among others.

The drama, which has come together quickly after being pitched at the Berlin Film Festival’s drama strand earlier this year, is produced by Sarah Kirkegaard and Alicia Remirez; executive producers are Oliver Berben and Benjamin Benedict. Julia von Heinz also wrote the screenplay together with John Quester, Sabine Steyer-Violet and Oskar Sulowski. Cinematography is by Daniela Knapp.

Carolin Haasis and Christoph Pellander are in charge of editorial control at ARD Degeto; at RBB Kerstin Freels and Martina Zöllner are responsible. Fremantle is responsible for world distribution. The series is funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg (MBB), FilmFernsehFonds Bayern (FFF), German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF) and Hungarian Tax Credit.