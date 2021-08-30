Connie Britton Boards Salmira Productions Indie Drama Thriller ‘892’

EXCLUSIVE: Hot off of starring in HBO’s critically acclaimed drama series The White Lotus, which was recently picked up for a second season, 4x Emmy nominee Connie Britton is joining Salmira Productions’ feature drama 892 opposite John Boyega, Michael K. Williams and Nichole Beharie.

The film, directed and co-written by Abi Damaris Corbin, is described as an intense thriller in the vein of Dog Day Afternoon. Boyega plays a Marine war vet, who suffers from mental scars and struggles to transition back to civilian life. Olivia Washington, Selenis Leyva, and Jeffrey Donovan also star. Kwame Kwei-Armah also co-wrote. The project was developed with Salmira Productions and Epic, part of Vox Media Studios. Producers are Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions, Salman Al-Rashid and Sam Frohman of Salmira Productions, as well as Mackenzie Fargo of Epic. Salmira Productions is financing the feature with WME handling distribution sales.

Britton starred as Tami Taylor in NBC’s Friday Night Lights, for which she was nominated for two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 62nd and 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards, respectively. She was also nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress Miniseries category for the first season of FX’s Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk series American Horror Story. She was also nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as well as a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama in ABC’s musical drama Nashville. She had a recurring role in the first season of Murphy and Falchuk’s crime series American Crime Story on FX, as well as the main role in the first season and a guest role in the third season of Fox’s procedural drama 9-1-1. For her performance in the true crime anthology series Dirty John, Britton received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film. In 2014, she was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. Britton focuses her advocacy efforts on eradicating extreme poverty, fighting exclusion and empowering women. She also recently starred in Emerald Fennell’s Oscar-winning movie Promising Young Woman and the Mark Wahlberg starrer Joe Bell. Britton is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson Teller.