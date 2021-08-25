Tommy Oliver’s Confluential Films Adds Charlotte Koh As President & Prince Baggett As Head Of Film

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Oliver’s Confluential Films has expanded its executive team, tapping Charlotte Koh as its first President and Prince Baggett as Head of Film.

In their new roles, Koh and Baggett will continue the company’s strategic growth and allow it to further expand its creative footprint.

Koh will report to Confluential Founder and CEO Tommy Oliver, working to help drive the organization’s vision, operational strategy, and hiring needs, while co-managing the development team and their projects.

Confluential Films

Baggett will lead Confluential’s motion picture group with an emphasis on studio fare from diverse creators with appropriate representation in front of and behind the camera. He will report to Koh, and both will work closely with Oliver’s partner (and wife) Codie Elaine Oliver, and Confluential’s Head of Development, Jonny Paterson.

Related Story Wondery Names Warner Bros. Executive Nicole Blake Head of Franchise Development

“I couldn’t be more excited about Charlotte and Prince joining the Confluential squad,” said Tommy Oliver. “Charlotte is a rockstar with an incredible set of cross-disciplinary skills and amazing insights, and Prince’s passion, taste, and commitment to the culture are all things that will help team Confluential continue to tell authentic, culturally specific, bold stories from traditionally underrepresented filmmakers.”

Watch on Deadline

“I feel extremely fortunate to be joining Tommy, Codie, and their talented team, and look forward to contributing to Confluential’s continued commitment to producing the best storytelling for a wide variety of smart, discerning audiences,” said Koh.

“I’m thrilled to join Tommy and the Confluential team to continue the work of amplifying the amazing voices and creators of our generation,” added Baggett. “Together, I look forward to bringing the same level of passion and storytelling to our film division with an inclusive slate of programming full of quality projects and compelling storylines designed to entertain and inspire.”

Koh comes to Confluential from Hello Sunshine, where she was among the founding senior leadership team. Most recently serving as Head of Digital Media and Unscripted, she spearheaded all aspects of Hello Sunshine’s direct-to-consumer original video, unscripted, digital, audio, editorial, and social content.

Prior to her tenure with Hello Sunshine, Koh was the first Head of Original Programming at Hulu, where she oversaw and exec produced Emmy and BAFTA nominated series, and collaborated with creatives including Seth Meyers, James Corden, Kevin Smith, Josh Greenbaum, Marc Webb, and Richard Linklater. Koh previously served as SVP of Business Development at Marvel Studios, managing its home entertainment business, and facilitating post-acquisition integration efforts with Disney. She also spent six years at Fox Searchlight, where she worked on such films as The Last King of Scotland, Notes on a Scandal, and The History Boys.

Baggett was most recently the President of Motion Picture and Co-Head of Development & Production at Marsai Martin’s Genius Productions. During his time at the company, he oversaw films including Amari and the Night Brothers, Queen, and Stepmonster, as well as the TV series Baddies and Saturdays. Baggett began his career at Paramount Pictures TV in 2005, and has dedicated his efforts as a creative director and producer to storytelling centered on people of color that creates new opportunities for underrepresented talent, in front of and behind the camera.

Confluential Films is a multi-media production company with a commitment to authentic storytelling, which has worked to build a library of inclusive content spanning across mediums, genres and platforms. The company’s projects include the critically acclaimed HBO documentary 40 Years A Prisoner, and OWN docuseries Black Love. Their slate of upcoming films includes The Perfect Find, starring Gabrielle Union, Gina Torres and Keith Powers, Die Like A Man, starring Cory Hardrict, and an untitled NFL film starring Joel Kinnaman.

Oliver is currently in post-production on an untitled Juice Wrld documentary for HBO, which he is directing, producing, shooting, and editing. The company has additional projects set up at Hulu, Sony, ViacomCBS, HBO, Netflix, and Peacock, and elsewhere.