Common, ‘Last Dance’ EP Mike Tollin & Marshall Goldberg Team On ‘Justice, USA’ Docuseries For OWN & Discovery+

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and discovery+ have given a straight-to-series order to Justice, USA, a docuseries which takes a comprehensive insider 360-degree view of the criminal justice system. The project hails from Oscar, Grammy and Emmy-winning Common, Humanitas Prize finalist Marshall Goldberg (Life Goes On), Emmy-winning executive producer Mike Tollin (The Last Dance) and MSM, with Think Common Entertainment’s Tamara Brown also executive producing. Justice, USA is slated to premiere in 2022 on discovery+.

“We knew from the start that Justice, USA is a series that must be made and brought to viewers,” said OWN president Tina Perry. “What Mike, Common, Tamara, and Marshall are creating is a compelling and shockingly honest documentary that lays bare the often-ugly and unfortunate truth about the treatment of those most vulnerable by a complex and overburdened system that fails more than it succeeds.”

OWN will oversee production for discovery+. Justice, USA is produced by MSM. Common, Brown, Goldberg, and Tollin executive produce. Randy Ferrell serves as showrunner on the series.

“To do this series right, we needed unprecedented access to public defenders, district attorneys, jails, and the courts,” said Goldberg. “We found that in Nashville. Without any restrictions, the first season of Justice, USA will look at a system that historically has brutalized defendants, especially indigent defendants.”

“Everyone talks about criminal justice reform, but so few of us really know what goes on in the justice system,” said Tollin. “We never see the behind-the-scenes realities of a system where the average public defender handles 500 felonies a year, where district attorneys determine the fate of defendants far more than do judges or juries, and where excessive bail often destroys lives and families.”

“I’m proud of this series because it takes an honest look at the criminal justice system and highlights its need for reform. One of the greatest problems with the justice system is its dehumanization of people. But we have the ability to change that. My hope is this documentary brings visibility and change to the criminal justice system in the most humane way,” said Common.