‘Come From Away’ Film Adaptation Gets Apple TV+ Premiere Date On Eve Of 9/11

Come From Away, the Apple Original Films adaptation of the Broadway hit musical, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10 – the eve of 9/11’s 20th anniversary – with an ensemble cast that includes members of the original and current Broadway casts.

Watch a new teaser below.

Directed by the musical’s Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley, the live performance was filmed at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in May before an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.

The musical tells the true story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike “process what’s happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.”

The cast of the filmed performance includes:

Petrina Bromley (original cast member) as Bonnie and others;

Jenn Colella (original cast member and Tony Award nominee) as Beverley/Annette and others;

De’Lon Grant as Bob and others;

Joel Hatch (original cast member) as Claude and others;

Tony Lepage as Kevin T. and others;

Caesar Samayoa (original cast member) as Kevin J./Ali and others;

Q. Smith (original cast member) as Hannah and others;

Astrid Van Wieren (original cast member) as Beulah and others;

Emily Walton as Janice and others

Jim Walton as Nick/Doug and others;

Sharon Wheatley (original cast member) as Diane and others;

Paul Whitty as Oz and others.

According to producers, the live taping employed more than 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

The musical’s original book, music and lyrics were written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who also serve as Executive Producers alongside RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett.

eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, produced the live capture performance with Laurel Thomson Executive Producing on behalf of eOne. Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon serve as producers alongside the original stage producers Junkyard Dog Productions, as well as Mark Gordon. Brittany Hapner serves as a co-producer. Alchemy Production group provided stage production and general management, and RadicalMedia filmed the production.