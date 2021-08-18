Comcast & ViacomCBS To Launch Joint Streamer SkyShowtime In 20 European Markets

Comcast and ViacomCBS have announced the next phase of their expected joint streaming venture into international markets in the form of SkyShowtime, which is looking to roll out in 20 European territories in 2022.

Deadline reported last month that the two entertainment majors were exploring combined opportunities in the international sphere, rather than planning a full-out merger. Recently, it was announced that ViacomCBS was partnering with Comcast-owned Sky for the launch of streaming platform Paramount+ in a host of European nations including the UK, Italy and Germany.

Those territories do not overlap with SkyShowtime, which is looking to roll out in the following: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

The platform will host 10,000+ hours of content including titles from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures, and Peacock.

The partnership is equal investment and joint control between ViacomCBS and Comcast. Pricing and full content offering will be revealed further down the line. The plan is subject to regulatory approval.

With the launch of SkyShowtime we are well positioned to utilize our global content engine to create a compelling streaming offering, quickly and at scale, with a smart strategic phased investment,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President & Chief Executive Officer of ViacomCBS Networks International. “As a complement to our recently announced Paramount+ partnership with Sky in the UK, Italy, and Germany, SkyShowtime represents a huge opportunity to accelerate our market expansion and build a leadership position in SVOD in Europe.”

“Our new streaming service, SkyShowtime, will combine the best of the US and Europe with iconic brands and world-class entertainment for millions of consumers in more than 20 new markets in Europe,” said Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive, Sky. “On the heels of Peacock coming to Sky, this partnership provides an innovative approach to quickly scale internationally and monetize content across Europe. Drawing on the strength of the incredible programming from NBCUniversal, Sky, and ViacomCBS, and powered by Peacock’s platform technology, SkyShowtime will provide a truly compelling lineup for the whole family and strong brand recognition across these regions.”