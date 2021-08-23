Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Time’s Up Tina Tchen Says “Not My Intention To Resign” As CEO; Beset Advocacy Group Interviews Outside Consultants In Reset Effort

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Dates 42 Fall Movies: Slate Features DiCaprio, Gadot, Johnson, Elba, Cumberbatch & More
Read the full story

As College Athletes Start Getting Paid For Promotion, ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ And Gorilla Glue Team To Reward Weekly “Toughest Player”

Dan Steinberg/AP Images for NFL

With college athletes now getting paid for their name, image and likeness (NIL), The Rich Eisen Show and the Gorilla Glue Co. have teamed up for a related promotion.

They will salute college football’s “Toughest Player on Earth” beginning next week, with the season set to kick off Saturday. Each Tuesday during the season, Eisen will select one player who was the “glue” helping to keep their team together. The weekly honoree will receive an NIL partnership and $1,000 in cash, along with an invitation to be a guest on the show.

Eisen’s show streams daily on Peacock and airs on SiriusXM and in radio syndication via Audacy. The host, who initially became known as an anchor on ESPN’s SportsCenter, remains the signature host on the NFL Network.

While there has been a flurry of NIL deals in football and other sports, Eisen says the pact is a first for a sports and entertainment talk show. The objective, according to an official announcement, is to focus on less-celebrated players and shine a spotlight on those doing little but crucial things to help their teams.

Watch on Deadline

“I have long used my platform to highlight that punters are people too, but so are linemen and so are linebackers,” Eisen said. “Gorilla Glue shared our vision and is the perfect partner to ensure that college football’s unsung heroes get the same treatment as star players by walking away with money (and recognition) for what they bring to their team.”

Since the NIL provision kicked in July 1, a number of millionaires have already been minted, even at the high school level.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad