‘Colin In Black & White’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date And First-Look Photos

Jaden Michael as Colin Kaepernick in "Colin In Black & White"

Netflix said Thursday that its limited series Colin in Black & White, created by Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, will premiere on October 29.

The six-episode scripted drama chronicles Kaepernick’s coming-of-age tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family in Central California. Kaepernick narrates the tale as high school Colin (Jaden Michael) faces adversity on his way to becoming an All-Pro quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and later a cultural icon and activist.

Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker play Colin’s parents Rick and Teresa, while Kaepernick’s voice guides viewers through historical and contemporary contextual moments.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016 after becoming the first to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against police violence. His actions spurred a national conversation about race and justice.

“I’m excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years,” Kaepernick said. “I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California, who wanted to play ball.”

DuVernay, Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams and Kenny Leon served as directors on the series, which is executive produced by DuVernay, Kaepernick and Michael Starrbury, the latter of whom wrote the series.

Here are the photos Netflix dropped today:

Colin Kaepernick in the first episode of Netflix’s “Colin In Black & White” Netflix

(L-R) Amarr Wooten, Jaden Michael and Mace Coronel in “Colin In Black & White Ser Baffo/Netflix

Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker in “Colin In Black & White” Netflix