‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed For Season 5 At Netflix Ahead Of Season 4 Premiere

Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai for season 5 ahead of its fourth season premiere in Dec. Production on the new season is set to begin in Atlanta this fall.

The news comes as no surprise after the popular series earned four Emmy nominations in July including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy.

Cobra Kai is a spin-off series connected to The Karate Kid franchise following the competitive world of martial arts in Southern California starring Ralph Macchio as the titular character Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as his nemesis Johnny Lawrence. The Netflix project revisits both characters in present-day as they launch dojos of their own and mentor the next generation of karate kids.

Season 4 picks up after the events of the season 3 finale that saw Daniel and Johnny combine their dojos to take on the villainous John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the All Valley Tournament. The season is connected to The Karate Kid Part III and will see the return of Kreese’s equally evil best friend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The first three seasons of the series are available to stream via Netflix now.