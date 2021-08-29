You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall, Now A Category 4 Storm

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Apple, Skydance Reuniting Marvel Superhero Stalwarts Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans In Dexter Fletcher-Directed ‘Ghosted’
Read the full story

‘Cobra Kai’: Ed Asner Remembered By Series Creators And Cast

Ed Asner Cobra Kai
COBRA KAI - SEASON 1 - EPISODE 108

The cast and creators of Netflix’s Cobra Kai paid tribute to the legendary actor Ed Asner, who died peacefully on Aug. 29 at the age of 91.

Asner played the role of Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) stepfather Sid Weinberg in three episodes (twice in season 1 and once in season 3). Season 4, which premieres in December, will likely pay tribute to Asner in some way.

Ed-Asner-Cobra-Kai

“What performer could more perfectly embody the love/hate nature of playing Johnny Lawrence’s father than Ed Asner? When we dreamed up the character, there was no discussion – it was only Ed,” series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg tell Deadline in a statement.

“Whenever he was on set, it was a nonstop parade of belly laughs as we all sat at the feet of a giant,” they continued. “Getting to briefly play in his orbit while he made our karate universe ever brighter and funnier was a great honor of our careers. We will miss him dearly and we send all our love to his family.”

Zabka also mourned the loss of Asner on Sunday.

Watch on Deadline

“Devastated to hear this news. What a legend,” Zabka shared via Twitter. “What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner”

The original Karate Kid Ralph Macchio also lamented the loss of his co-star.

“So saddened by this news. A legend and icon in the acting world,” Macchio shared via Twitter. “Endless respect for his body of work on so many levels. Ed had graced the Cobra Kai series and am grateful to have had a moment or two to meet and connect with him. An absolute privilege. #RIPEdAsner”

Netflix revealed last week Cobra Kai had been renewed for season 5 four months before the new season premieres. Production is scheduled to begin in the fall.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad