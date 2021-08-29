‘Cobra Kai’: Ed Asner Remembered By Series Creators And Cast

The cast and creators of Netflix’s Cobra Kai paid tribute to the legendary actor Ed Asner, who died peacefully on Aug. 29 at the age of 91.

Asner played the role of Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) stepfather Sid Weinberg in three episodes (twice in season 1 and once in season 3). Season 4, which premieres in December, will likely pay tribute to Asner in some way.

“What performer could more perfectly embody the love/hate nature of playing Johnny Lawrence’s father than Ed Asner? When we dreamed up the character, there was no discussion – it was only Ed,” series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg tell Deadline in a statement.

“Whenever he was on set, it was a nonstop parade of belly laughs as we all sat at the feet of a giant,” they continued. “Getting to briefly play in his orbit while he made our karate universe ever brighter and funnier was a great honor of our careers. We will miss him dearly and we send all our love to his family.”

Related Story Ed Asner's Television & Film Career: A Photo Gallery

Zabka also mourned the loss of Asner on Sunday.

Watch on Deadline

“Devastated to hear this news. What a legend,” Zabka shared via Twitter. “What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner”

Devastated to hear this news. What a legend. What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner 💔 🙌🏼 https://t.co/5pfDJuMR2t — William Zabka (@WilliamZabka) August 29, 2021

The original Karate Kid Ralph Macchio also lamented the loss of his co-star.

“So saddened by this news. A legend and icon in the acting world,” Macchio shared via Twitter. “Endless respect for his body of work on so many levels. Ed had graced the Cobra Kai series and am grateful to have had a moment or two to meet and connect with him. An absolute privilege. #RIPEdAsner”

So saddened by this news. A legend and icon in the acting world. Endless respect for his body of work on so many levels. Ed had graced the Cobra Kai series and am grateful to have had a moment or two to meet and connect with him. An absolute privilege. #RIPEdAsner https://t.co/fIeT42RBBc — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) August 29, 2021

Netflix revealed last week Cobra Kai had been renewed for season 5 four months before the new season premieres. Production is scheduled to begin in the fall.