‘Cobra Kai’s Jacob Bertrand Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Bertrand, who stars on Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai, has signed with ICM Partners for representation.

Bertrand plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz on the series, which is slated to premiere its fourth season in December.

Other recent film credits include Paranorman, Tom & Jerry’s Giant Adventure, The Gambler and Ready Player One. His first major role was portraying the title character in Disney XD’s hit series Kirby Buckets.

Bertrand continues to be repped by Zero Gravity Management.