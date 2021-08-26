CNN’s Podcast Slate Includes Dana Bash, Clarissa Ward And Harry Enten Shows

EXCLUSIVE: CNN is unveiling a slate of new limited series podcasts for this fall, including one focusing on California’s 2003 recall and another hosted by Clarissa Ward, who recently was reporting on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Other podcasts include ones hosted by Harry Enten, longtime podcaster Aminatou Sow, and a companion series from HLN.

With California Gov. Gavin Newsom facing a recall on Sept. 14, the Total Recall: California’s Political Circus podcast, hosted by Dana Bash, will look back at what happened in 2003, when voters ousted Gov. Gray Davis in favor of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Although this year’s recall has its share of celebrity candidates and fame seekers, more than 100 candidates sought the governorship in the 2003 race. Bash, CNN’s chief political correspondent, “will unpack the scandal, partisanship, and celebrity of the Golden State’s 2003 recall election – and explore what it might have forecasted about politics today,” according to CNN. The podcast will debut on Sept. 8.

Ward’s podcast will be called Tug of War, and will focus on struggles for freedom around the world, with personal stories of activists and resisters fighting authoritarianism. The podcast launches in October. In a statement, Ward said, “Currently authoritarian regimes are on the ascent across the world, but so are the grassroot movements resisting them. In Tug of War, we take you to Syria, Myanmar, Russia and more to meet some of the people behind these movements and see what it takes to risk everything to fight oppression.”

CNN’s Harry Enten will headline a podcast called Margins of Error looks at key data points that show trendlines and beliefs — like why belief in ghosts is on the rise and why Daylight Savings Time is better left to the states. It starts Sept. 21.

Another podcast, When Diana Met… is a fresh look at Princess Diana’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities, with an examination of overlooked moments and misunderstandings. Aminatou Sow hosts, with a debut of Oct. 7.

Very Scary People is a companion podcast to the HLN crime series, this time looking at the 1974 Amityville murders that inspired the later paranormal horror film, sequels and remakes.

CNN’s podcast lineup also includes new seasons of Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, The Axe Files with David Axelrod and The Handoff with Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon.

The shows will be available on CNN.com/audio and on podcasting platforms.