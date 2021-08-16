CNN Slams Ted Cruz For “Misleading” Tweet About Kabul Correspondent Clarissa Ward

Both CNN and its chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward are calling out Ted Cruz for spreading what they say is a misleading and inaccurate Twitter meme showing Ward in what the conservative senator calls a burka.

Cruz today retweeted a post from right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec depicting Ward with and without a head-covering. Cruz added the comment, “Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead? (In mandatory burkas, no less.)”

Ward responded by noting, “This meme is inaccurate. The top photo is inside a private compound. The bottom is on the streets of Taliban held Kabul. I always wore a head scarf on the street in Kabul previously, though not w/ hair fully covered and abbaya. So there is a difference but not quite this stark.”

CNN’s communications team wasn’t so tactful. Responding to Cruz, the team wrote, “Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.”

The CNN comment referenced the Texas senator’s February flight to Cancun during a power crisis in his home state.

