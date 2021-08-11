Citing Covid Safety Concerns, SAG-AFTRA Issues “Do Not Work” Notice For Martin Lawrence Movie ‘Mindcage’

SAG-AFTRA has told its members not to work on Mindcage, a film starring Martin Lawrence, because its producer, MC Scared LLC, “has failed to demonstrate its compliance with SAG-AFTRA’s required Covid safety standards and protocols for a safe set.”

“Do Not Work” notices from the union are not uncommon, but they usually involve companies that haven’t signed one of its many contracts. Less common are those productions that have failed to comply with its Covid safety protocols, though they usually get straightened out when the producers come forward with an acceptable safety plan.

A local ABC News station in Arkansas posted photos of Lawrence on the set last week, noting that a spokesperson for the production company “emphasized the film is being shot under tight Covid-19 protocols and asked the public not to approach the set.”

“SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or performance of any covered work for this production until further notice,” the union said today, noting that “accepting employment or rendering services on Mindcage may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”

The union’s Global Rule One, which requires members to work only for signatory companies, states: “No member shall render any services or make an agreement to perform services for any employer who has not executed a basic minimum agreement with the union, which is in full force and effect, in any jurisdiction in which there is a SAG-AFTRA national collective bargaining agreement in place.” MC Scared LLC could not be reached for comment.