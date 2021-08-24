“Simultaneous Release Does Not Work” Declares NATO’s John Fithian; AMC Boss Adam Aron Tells Studios “Show Movies In Theaters First” – CinemaCon Opening

Following MPA Chairman-CEO Charles Rivkin today at CinemaCon were National Association of Theatre Owners Chief John Fithian and No. 1 global circuit boss Adam Aron, who continued the patriotic messages for theatrical exhibition about how they are an essential to a multi-billion industry.

Fithian exclaimed, “we will rise again” after a pandemic that has crippled the business, not to mention, an entertainment industry intoxicated on theatrical window crushing.

“Exclusive release periods remain vital to the success of the theatrical business,” emphasized the NATO chief while applauding filmmakers who embrace the big screen, and don’t believe that “movie theaters are of the past.” Images of Tenet filmmakaer Christopher Nolan and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins were splashed at the screen.

“To make one thing crystal clear that the best work that they make is made for the big screen,” said Fithian, “Leading creatives know better, and they are on the right side of history.”

“Simultaneous release does not work,” declared Fithian underscoring how the windows model is the most vibrant financially for a film’s life cycle.

“It doesn’t work for anyone. A steady flow of strong movies released with windows is essential to the recovery of the industry and to the profitability for the entire ecosystem,” continued Fithian.

“Exclusive release periods remain vital to the survival and success of the industry,” says Fithian, “They won’t be what they were before, but they can’t be what they were during the pandemic.”

NATO slammed Disney during the second weekend of Black Widow after it dropped -68%, the worst for a Disney-released MCU title, attributing that loss to the pic’s availability in homes on the studio’s streaming service.

In closing, Fithian said, “We are entering a great era of experimentations. Movies that were starting to shy away from theatrical release will grace our screens again. Customers want more options. Our members will redefine what the theatrical experience means. Cinema is much more than a passive form of entertainment, it’s immersive and life changing. People around the world had movies taken away from them and the longing to return to the theatrical experience was palpable. The sense of community that cinema creates is more important than ever.”

Aron told those in the room, the only way for the film industry to generate billions is to “Show movies in movie theaters first!”

“The only way to prevent massive piracy, show movies in movie theaters first!” continued Aron.

“There is a happy Hollywood ending that will be unfolding before all of us. Look at the history books,” said Aron recounting the Spanish flu of the early 20th century, “It was the roaring ’20s!”

“Our industry is that of the sequel,” said Aron, “Roaring ’20s is a movie that will be coming soon to a theater near you.”